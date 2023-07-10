Quiet Weather Tonight, but Storms are in Sight

Mother Nature dished up another hot, dry day across Mid-Michigan to begin the week. Highs Monday were up at around 90-degrees, courtesy of a good bit of sunshine that is still being filtered by a layer of smoke. Overnight, mostly fair skies will hold and low temperatures early Tuesday morning will hold in the 60s on light southwesterly breezes.
Tuesday morning's drive should be dry, but we will look for showers and thundershowers to develop as a cool front moves into the ABC12 viewing area from the west. The front may move across our area a little too early in the day for widespread severe weather to develop, but we could have a few strong storms - especially in the southeastern parts of lower Michigan.
Once you grab that umbrella Tuesday, you'll want to keep it close at hand, because we're going to have several chances for more rain through the week. More rain and thundershowers will develop Wednesday, with the southern parts of the area seeing the lion's share. Occasional showers will remain a possibility for the late-week period too. We'll keep our eye on the threat for severe weather on ABC12 News. - JR