Quieter Weather Behind the Storms

Waves of rain and thunderstorms have worked across Mid-Michigan during the last 2 days or so, and some localized flooding has occurred. Thursday evening's storms hit pretty hard, with some damage and power outages reported. Damage and injuries were also reported in Ingham County due to a tornado touchdown. The southern half of the ABC12 viewing area saw the lion's share of the rough weather.
As a cold front moves off to our south overnight, winds have been shifting in from the north. This is going to usher mild air into the state for the next few days. Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s. With partly sunny skies for the day, highs will be in the upper 70s for the most part, which is right where we should be.
The weekend will be a quiet one. We'll have partly sunny skies and northerly winds Saturday. Sunday's skies will be brighter as light northeasterly winds prevail for the day. High temperatures for the weekend will range from the lower, to middle 70s. We'll have a look at temperatures for next week on ABC12 News. - JR