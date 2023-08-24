 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw,
Shiawassee and St. Clair.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1029 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated widespread heavy rain
due to thunderstorms in Oakland and Macomb counties while
diminishing to the north and west. Up to 3 inches of rain has
fallen across the area since 9 PM. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding.
- Storm spotters reported curb to curb street flooding in
Macomb county on Gratiot between 24 mile and 26 mile.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Warren, Flint, Troy, Southfield, St. Clair Shores, Pontiac,
Novi, Mount Clemens, Owosso, Hartland, New Baltimore, Fenton,
Howell, Lapeer, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Brighton, Milford and
Holly.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Quieter Weather Behind the Storms

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Waves of rain and thunderstorms have worked across Mid-Michigan during the last 2 days or so, and some localized flooding has occurred.  Thursday evening's storms hit pretty hard, with some damage and power outages reported.  Damage and injuries were also reported in Ingham County due to a tornado touchdown. The southern half of the ABC12 viewing area saw the lion's share of the rough weather.

As a cold front moves off to our south overnight, winds have been shifting in from the north. This is going to usher mild air into the state for the next few days. Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s. With partly sunny skies for the day, highs will be in the upper 70s for the most part, which is right where we should be.

The weekend will be a quiet one. We'll have partly sunny skies and northerly winds Saturday. Sunday's skies will be brighter as light northeasterly winds prevail for the day. High temperatures for the weekend will range from the lower, to middle 70s. We'll have a look at temperatures for next week on ABC12 News.   - JR