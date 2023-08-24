Quieter Weather Behind the Storms

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following counties, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Shiawassee and St. Clair. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1029 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated widespread heavy rain due to thunderstorms in Oakland and Macomb counties while diminishing to the north and west. Up to 3 inches of rain has fallen across the area since 9 PM. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Storm spotters reported curb to curb street flooding in Macomb county on Gratiot between 24 mile and 26 mile. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Warren, Flint, Troy, Southfield, St. Clair Shores, Pontiac, Novi, Mount Clemens, Owosso, Hartland, New Baltimore, Fenton, Howell, Lapeer, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Brighton, Milford and Holly. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&