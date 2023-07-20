Quieter Weather for the Next Couple of Days

Strong thunderstorms developed very rapidly across Mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon as a cool front swept across lower Michigan. The storms were accompanied by very strong wind gusts and large hail. Some hailstones in Genesee County grew larger than 2 inches in diameter. Our conditions quieted down quickly through the evening, and all lingering showers came to an end. Overnight we'll be left with partly cloudy skies for the night.
Friday will begin with some lingering cloud cover, but the trend for the day will be for the skies to brighten up nicely. Our afternoon sunshine will combine with a northwest to northerly to give us a pretty comfortable setting. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.
Saturday should be a dandy of a day as well. We should have lots of sunshine and light & variable wind conditions for the afternoon. Highs will again be right near "normal" levels, mainly in the lower 80s. We may see some showers return to the area Sunday, but don't cancel any plans. Anything that develops should be scattered and generally light. We're tracking much warmer air headed our way for next week on ABC12 News. - JR