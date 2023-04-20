Rain and a Few Storms Tonight

Thursday was kind of a "MEH" weather day across Mid-Michigan. With a warm front moving gradually northward through lower Michigan, temperatures may still rise a bit into the evening. Overnight, we will carry a chance of showers and thundershowers as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan. Temperatures will settle into the 40s Friday morning.
Friday will begin with some lingering showers as the storm system moves off to our east. Behind it, we can expect a chilly wind blowing in from the west to southwest. We may squeeze in a little bit of sunshine for the afternoon, but it won't matter too much. With that chilly wind prevailing, temperatures won't move very much during the day. Highs will be in the 50s.
Below-average temperatures are likely to hold through the weekend too. Our "normal" high is now 59-degrees, but for the weekend the best we'll do is low 50s for the most part. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. We may see a little sunshine Sunday, but a few thicker clouds may support some sprinkles and/or flurries. We'll let you know how long the chilly air will be hanging around on ABC12 News. - JR