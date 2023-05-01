Rain and snow are on the way today

As a low pressure system near Lake Huron slowly moves eastward, on the backside of it we'll be chilly, breezy and see precipitation. High pressure moving in Wednesday helps to bring back the sunshine.
Today's highs will be well below normal, only reaching the mid 40s for most locations. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s. The first part of the day will be drier, you might even see a little sun through the clouds, with spotty light rain showers. Precipitation becomes more widespread to end the afternoon with rain changing to mix and snow into the evening.
Light snow stays in the forecast tonight with maybe a light dusting on the grass north and inland, elsewhere we'll see wet conditions. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.
Tomorrow will be colder with highs only in the low 40s! Winds will be out of the NW tonight and tomorrow at 15-20mph, gusting into the 20s.
Wind chills tomorrow morning will be near 25 degrees and it'll feel like the mid 30s for the afternoon Tuesday.
Scattered light snow changes to mix and rain throughout the day Tuesday. A few showers linger into Wednesday morning before we dry out and see some sun to end the day. We'll then see more sun and warm up to end the week.