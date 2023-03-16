Rain and windy conditions are on the way

A strong low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes region will bring us rain and warmer temperatures for today and tomorrow, then much colder air arrives into later Friday and Saturday.
Today will be generally dry, a few showers can't be ruled out but most remain mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs will be around 50 degrees today with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s.
Rain moves in around 4/5pm near the 127 corridor, spreading eastward into the evening. Rain continues overnight until midday Friday with 1/2" of rainfall possible.
Temperatures will drop to the low 40s in the late night before rising into the mid and upper 40s into tomorrow morning. Winds will pick up to 15-20mph, gusting into the 30s, overnight. As winds shift to the WNW at 20-25mph, gusting to around 40mph, Friday morning, colder air will move in and we'll drop to the mid 30s for Friday afternoon. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 20s, so dress warm for any St Patrick's Day activities!
Winds will cause lake effect to kick in also. Scattered light snow will develop as lake effect bands work across the state later Friday and through most of Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will only be near 30 with many staying in the 20s.
Luckily we're warmer with more sun next week!