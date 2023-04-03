Rain arrives this evening

Two cold fronts moving across the region will bring in some rain later tonight and keep us cooler tomorrow. We'll then see a stronger system move in Wednesday that brings the potential for severe storms.
If you see some sun through the clouds today, enjoy it! We'll be mostly cloudy to overcast for the afternoon ahead of rain that develops this evening. Highs today will be in the mid 50s to near 60 with a SW to W wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s.
Tonight winds shift to the N and NE at around 10mph. Showers continue for much of the night with 1/2-1+" of rainfall possible. The further north you go the lesser amount of rain you'll see. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow will be cooler with highs for most in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the E at 15-20mph. After spotty showers in the morning we'll be dry for most of the day before scattered showers redevelop in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Tuesday. We could see strong storms Wednesday afternoon - we'll keep you updated!