Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas,
Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and
Wayne.

* WHEN...through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may
occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Intervals of rainfall will persist across the region throughout
the day. Potential exists for rainfall to be heavy at times,
with some areas seeing repeated rounds of higher intensity rain.
Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Rainfall will
gradually taper off during the latter half of the afternoon.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rain ends this afternoon

Widespread rain will become more scattered before ending this afternoon as a low pressure system exits eastward. It'll be a little cool today with a breezy NE wind. High pressure moving in tonight clears our skies and gives us a sun-filled Wednesday.
 
Today's highs will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s! We'll see rain become more scattered midday with just a few lingering showers into the afternoon. The evening will be drier with clouds beginning to diminish. Winds will be out of the NE today at 15-20mph before turning light tonight.
 
We'll fall to near 60 for the late night before dropping into the low to mid 50s by tomorrow morning with mainly clear skies.

 
Wednesday will feature lots of sun with highs around 80!

August 15th, 2023 Morning Weather
 
 

