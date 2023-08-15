Rain ends this afternoon

Widespread rain will become more scattered before ending this afternoon as a low pressure system exits eastward. It'll be a little cool today with a breezy NE wind. High pressure moving in tonight clears our skies and gives us a sun-filled Wednesday.
Today's highs will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s! We'll see rain become more scattered midday with just a few lingering showers into the afternoon. The evening will be drier with clouds beginning to diminish. Winds will be out of the NE today at 15-20mph before turning light tonight.
We'll fall to near 60 for the late night before dropping into the low to mid 50s by tomorrow morning with mainly clear skies.
Wednesday will feature lots of sun with highs around 80!