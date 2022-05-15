Rain moves in to block the lunar eclipse

Sadly, the big celestial event tonight, the total lunar eclipse, will not be visible in Mid-Michigan. Showers are moving in for your Sunday evening and get heavier as the night goes on. The good news? We really do need the rain!
Scattered showers will remain overnight with a few claps of thunder possible. Nothing severe is expected. The southern part of the viewing area will get the heaviest rain totals - some cities will pick up about 4/10" of water. The Bay region will get a few hundredths to 2/10" and virtually nothing north of the Saginaw Bay. Lows will fall down into the lower 50s.
Monday will bring us very nice weather! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.
Tuesday we'll have more sunshine with cooler temps. Highs hit the middle 60s. Winds will still be quite strong out of the northwest.
We have more small rain chances Wednesday and Friday.