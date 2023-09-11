Rain moves in to end the day

A low pressure system moving into the Lower Peninsula will bring in rain showers for the majority of the afternoon and evening. You might hear a rumble of thunder but most will see just rain. Slow to exit, it'll cause us to see scattered rain tomorrow and possibly a few sprinkles Wednesday.
It'll be cooler today with highs only in the low to mid 60s for most, maybe a few upper 60s southward. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10mph.
Tonight we'll drop back to the mid 50s with spotty showers remaining. Winds will turn light and variable before shifting to the NW into tomorrow.
Highs tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 60s with scattered showers.
Rainfall totals for the majority of the area look to be around 1/2", but some spots may see closer to 1".
We'll see a little more sun Wednesday but it'll still be cool with highs in the 60s.