Rain moves in to Mid-Michigan

A low pressure system moving in from the south will bring clouds across Mid-Michigan, followed by rain. Showers develop mid to late morning and continue for much of the day. This system then combines with another moving in from the west, keeping rain in the forecast.
Today's highs will be in the low to mid 50s. We'll see the cooler temps closer to Lake Huron with an E wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s. Passing showers continue for the afternoon into the late night, and overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid and upper 40s.
Tomorrow starts with scattered showers, then we'll see a break from the late morning to the late afternoon with just sprinkles possible. Showers then return tomorrow evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s to near 60 with a SE to SW wind at around 10mph.
Sunday will be cooler with highs closer to 50 degrees. Scattered showers are possible Sunday and Monday into Tuesday.