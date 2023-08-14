Rain moves in today

As a low pressure system moves into the region we'll see increasing clouds followed by rain showers developing. Rain continues overnight and into tomorrow before the system exits eastward.
Today will be a little cool with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the E at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, staying up overnight.
We're starting the day with a little sunshine before clouds win out. You may catch a stray shower but the more widespread rain holds off until the afternoon. Showers, and possible storms, move in for the late afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy at times into the late night.
Passing showers continue overnight and into tomorrow, becoming more scattered before diminishing Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals could top 1" and minor flooding is possible.
Tonight's temperatures drop to around 60 with tomorrow's highs only near 70 degrees.
We're back to near 80 with sunshine Wednesday!