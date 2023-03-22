Rain moves in tonight

A warm front lifting across the state today will help to give everyone milder temperatures today! We'll see more clouds and a slight chance of rain along with it, however. Another low pressure system moving in from the south will bring us the better chance of more widespread rain late tonight into tomorrow morning before high pressure helps to dry us out in the afternoon.
Today's highs will be closer to normal, reaching the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds will shift to the S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s at times. We'll be overcast today with the slight chance of running into a rain shower.
Rain becomes more likely late tonight, moving in around 10/11pm. Showers continue for much of the night before ending tomorrow morning. We'll then see more sun in the afternoon.
Temps stay mild tonight, only falling by a few degrees or so, then dropping to the mid 30s to near 40 by around 10/11am Thursday morning. With sunshine, we'll then warm back up to the mid and upper 40s for the afternoon. Winds tomorrow will be out of the NNW at 10-15mph.
We're dry into Friday before the next system looks to move in Saturday. We'll keep you updated!