Rain moves through today

A low pressure system and cold front will move across the state today bringing rain, a shift in our winds, and some cooler temperatures.
Today's highs near the thumb and I-69 corridor will briefly make it to near 70 midday before dropping back to the 60s. Further north and west you're likely to stay in the 60s for the afternoon. Winds will shift today from the S to W, then NW, at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s. You might see a little sun between the clouds, but much of the middle part of the day will be cloudy.
Rain will move from the NW to SE throughout the day. Those further north of the bay look to see rain this morning, near the Tri-Cities midday, and into the afternoon and early evening we'll see rain in the thumb and I-69 corridor. You might hear a few rumbles but no strong storms are expected.
We dry out by the late night with just a stray shower possible north of the bay into early tomorrow morning. Some clouds move out with temps falling to the mid and upper 40s. Winds will stay out of the NW around 10mph.
Tomorrow's highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We'll see more scattered showers into the afternoon before drying out with clearing skies to end the day.
Sunday will be filled with more sun and highs into the low 70s.