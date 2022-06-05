Rain overnight with strong storms possible Monday afternoon

Overnight scattered showers will continue with a gradual northward motion. This means areas to the south will dry out by early Monday morning. Lows stay much more mild, only falling down to around 60 to the south and middle 50s to the north.
Monday will be a much warmer day. This is because the showers and storms will be moving north along a warm front. With the wet weather out of the area we are able to spike temperatures into the lower to the south by the afternoon. The northern part of the area will hang out near 70 degrees. A rapidly approaching cold front coming our way in the late afternoon will trigger some showers and storms.
Some of those storms do have the possibility to be strong to severe. Expect those storm chances to begin around 4pm and last until about 11pm in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.
A few showers could linger into early Tuesday for the southern part of the area. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies to return with highs in the middle 70s.
More rain comes in Wednesday afternoon.