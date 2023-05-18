Rain Returns Friday

After a frosty start to the day, our Thursday afternoon turned out to be a dandy! Sunshine and southeasterly breezes helped temperatures recover pretty well. Overnight, our clouds will increase and a light southerly wind will prevail. That combination will keep temperatures mainly in the 40s early Friday morning.
Friday will begin mostly cloudy, but dry. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 60s on southwesterly winds. As a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan, we'll see some showers develop. Before they do, the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will see temperatures sneak into the 70s. For the afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Behind the front, high temperatures Saturday will be generally in the middle 60s. There will be clouds and some lingering showers early in the day. Skies should brighten up a bit through the afternoon. Sunday will be the "Pick-Day" of the weekend as highs move back into the 70s with brighter skies expected. On ABC12 News we're tracking much warmer air headed our way for next week. - JR