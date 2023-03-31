Rainy and warm today

A low pressure system moving across the region is bringing rain and warmth today before mix, falling temperatures, and windy conditions tomorrow.
We're starting this morning with widespread rain, heavy at times. Showers will be much more scattered by lunchtime with spotty showers possible throughout the afternoon. Another round of more widespread rain arrives later tonight before moving out after midnight. This is when we could see a few stronger storms - gusty winds will be our main threat.
Temperatures rise into the upper 40s to near 60 this afternoon, remaining there into the overnight. After hitting our highs for Saturday around 2/3am, temps fall. We'll be in the 40s just by 7am tomorrow and see more 30s to low 40s for the afternoon. We'll see scattered mix possible into the afternoon before drying out to end the day. Those further north of the bay may even see a little sun.
Winds pick up today to 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph. Gusts overnight, especially toward the I-69 corridor, will be in the mid 30s, and gusts to 40mph are possible for the first part of Saturday as winds shift to the NW and N.
Winds are lighter into Sunday. The second half of the weekend will feature more sun with highs in the mid and upper 40s.