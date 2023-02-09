Rainy and windy today

A low pressure system moving across the state is bringing us wet and windy conditions today. We'll be colder with scattered lake effect flurries on the backside of it tomorrow. High pressure will follow bringing back sunshine just in time for the weekend!
Near the bay and northward and in the northern thumb we're starting the morning with snow, mix, freezing rain, and rain, while closer to the I-69 corridor we're seeing rain. Everyone changes to rain throughout the morning. Rain will be heavy at times. We'll catch a break during the early afternoon before more scattered showers and mix return into the evening before changing to flurries into the late night.
Temps today will be divided. We'll stay in the mid 30s north of the bay, see more low 40s near the bay and northern thumb, and warm to the low 50s closer to the I-69 corridor. Everyone starts to drop back to the 30s for the evening, and lows tonight will be in the low 30s.
Today will be windy as well. Steady winds will shift from the SE to SW, picking up to 15-25mph into the afternoon and evening, with gusts to 40mph possible. Winds tonight will be out of the W gusting to the 30s. Friday features NW winds at 15-20mph as gusts go down throughout the day.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 30s with scattered flurries. We're back to the 40s this weekend and into next week with more sun!