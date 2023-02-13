Record High Temperatures Possible

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan and much of the Great Lakes Monday. Temperatures cruised through the 40s on light westerly winds. Overnight, fair skies will hold, and winds will clock-back to the southwest. Low temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.
Valentine's Day will begin with bright sunshine. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. Even with the extra cloud cover, south to southeasterly winds will drive temperatures up to around the 50-degree mark or so. The record high temperatures for Tuesday are 52 for the Flint area, and 49 for the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Scattered showers will make a move into our area from the southwest Tuesday evening. Some showers look to be a pretty good bet for Tuesday night and the first half of our Wednesday. We may get back into some sunshine Wednesday afternoon, which would again allow temperatures to pop up to near-record levels. On ABC12 News we're also tracking our next chance of snow. - JR