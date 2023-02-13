 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 38 knots possible.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Record Highs Possible as Clouds Increase

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan and much of the Great Lakes Monday. Temperatures cruised through the 40s on light westerly winds. Overnight, fair skies will hold, and winds will clock-back to the southwest. Low temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.

Valentine's Day will begin with bright sunshine. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. Even with the extra cloud cover, south to southeasterly winds will drive temperatures up to around the 50-degree mark or so. The record high temperatures for Tuesday are 52 for the Flint area, and 49 for the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Scattered showers will make a move into our area from the southwest Tuesday evening. Some showers look to be a pretty good bet for Tuesday night and the first half of our Wednesday. We may get back into some sunshine Wednesday afternoon, which would again allow temperatures to pop up to near-record levels. On ABC12 News we're also tracking our next chance of snow.  - JR

