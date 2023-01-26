Scattered light snow today

A trough across the area combined with lake effect will bring us scattered light snow showers today. We'll see another low pressure system move through the region tomorrow, bringing more snow, and a third system will bring in more snow later Saturday into Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the low 30s, but a NW wind at 5-15mph will keep it feeling more like the 20s. Scattered light snow carries throughout the day with around 1" or less expected for most. The exception will be if you get stuck under a lake effect band - then higher snowfall amounts are possible.
Tonight we'll dry out with lows in the teens to near 20 degrees. Winds will shift to the SW at 5-10mph with mainly cloudy skies.
We'll see more snow Friday afternoon and evening as the next system moves in. This will cause temperatures in the afternoon to be in the mid and upper 20s, then we'll warm to the lower 30s into the late-night before falling quickly behind a cold front into Saturday morning.
Tomorrow will be windy also with SW winds at 15-25mph, gusting into the mid 30s Friday evening before getting lighter overnight into Saturday.
The weekend will be chilly with highs in the 20s and more chances for snow later Saturday into Sunday.