Scattered rain is expected Tuesday

A cold front dropping across the state today will bring in clouds, scattered showers and storms, and cool us down. Nothing severe is expected today.
Today's highs will be only in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll start off with some sun, especially further south and east, where you'll be dry the longest. Scattered showers and storms move in this morning, moving SE across the state into the afternoon and evening before we dry out. Winds will shift with the front, from the SW to NW at around 10mph.
Tonight winds stay out of the NW at around 10mph. We'll keep some clouds around with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Clouds clear out tomorrow giving way to a sun filled afternoon. Regardless it'll be chilly! Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid and upper 60s with a N breeze!
We're back to the low 70s Thursday and turning even hotter to end the week.