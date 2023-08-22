Scattered rain this morning with mild temps this afternoon

After scattered showers this morning toward lunchtime, we'll have a better chance at seeing a little sun break through the clouds this afternoon. It'll be milder today with highs in the low 70s and an E wind around 10mph.
Tonight closer to midnight we'll see the arrival of spotty showers and storms. We'll have a round of scattered showers and storms Wednesday morning and another later Wednesday afternoon/evening. A few storms may have large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Tonight's temperatures will be mainly in the low 60s with winds shifting to the SE at 5-10mph. Winds will shift to the SW tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s. As the warm front lifts in, this will help those further south and west to warm to the low to mid 80s, while further north and east you'll stay in the low 70s.
Thursday will be warm and muggy with another chance at rain.