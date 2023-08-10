Scattered rain today

A cold front crossing through the state today will bring with it clouds and scattered showers and storms. We look to dry out for the evening and into tomorrow before rain chances return.
Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a NW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s. We'll have some sun mixed in with clouds and see the chance for rain into the mid afternoon.
We turn dry this evening with skies clearing overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s! Winds turn light and variable.
Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 with winds out of the S at 5-10mph. We'll start dry with sunshine before clouds and rain move in. A few storms later tomorrow may be strong so we'll keep you updated!