Scattered Showers and Gusty Winds Wednesday

*** Alert Day for Strong Wind Gusts Wednesday ***
Bright sunshine and southerly winds drove temperatures to record levels across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. The mild air will be holding through the night as southerly winds continue, with overcast skies, and even with scattered showers. Look for wet roads for Wednesday morning's drive.
Wednesday will begin with some showers and mild temperatures. Highs for the day will again be in the 50s across most of the ABC12 viewing area. Even as the showers end, we will be dealing with a good bit of wind. Winds will begin from the south, but shift in from the west for the afternoon. Strongest gusts will be near 50mph, so some minor damage will be possible.
Thursday will bring another round of weather to our area. This time, some rain and snow will develop during the day. The southern parts of our area will see mainly rain. The northern parts will see mainly snow, with some accumulation likely. We'll keep you updated on that potential on ABC12 News. - JR