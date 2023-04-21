Scattered Showers for Saturday

Friday was certainly a forgettable weather day across Mid-Michigan. Highs for the day ranged from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Those numbers aren't bad at all, but they were recorded when most of us were sleeping - around 4 or 5am. Light rain tapered off, so we will be left with mostly cloudy, but mainly dry, conditions overnight.
Lots of clouds are expected to hold across the ABC12 viewing area Saturday. We will also have to deal with scattered showers throughout the day. No one location will have to deal with a day-long rain, but we will carry the threat all day. Temperatures for the day will begin in the 40s, with highs expected to be generally in the lower 50s.
Sunday will see highs range from the upper 40s, to lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and some of the thicker ones may spit out a few drops or flakes. Monday doesn't look too much different either. Overall, however, we should see gradual improvement in our overall weather picture as we work our way through the week. We'll track a modest warming trend on ABC12 News. - JR