Scattered Showers Overnight and Thursday

Wednesday was a little warmer and a little more humid across Mid-Michigan. Sunshine early gave way to increasing cloud cover through the afternoon as highs moved into the 80s. Overnight, we'll expect to keep a good bit of cloud cover, and we'll add some showers as low temperatures early Thursday morning surround the 60-degree mark.
Scattered showers will be possible Thursday too, especially for the first part of the day. A few showers may linger across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area a little bit longer. The day won't be a total washout, so we will be seeing some sunshine. Winds will be light, blowing in from the northwest, and highs will be in the upper 70s.
Friday will start out dry, but more showers and thundershowers will be moving in from the west as the day wears on. Showers will continue through Friday night, and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the showers will be gone and our skies will brighten up. Sunday should turn out to be a partly sunny day. We'll be looking at our weekend temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR