Scattered Showers Through Tuesday

While Monday wasn't a very pretty day, it was pretty easy getting around town. Overnight, roads will likely be wet courtesy of some widespread, light rain. There won't be any threat of slippery roads because as the rain falls overnight, our temperatures will be steady to slowly rising.
Lots of clouds and scattered showers will continue to be a good bet for Tuesday. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 40s, and then pretty much stay there for the better part of the day. Readings will still be near 40-degrees near dinnertime. Lingering showers will come to an end through Tuesday evening.
Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy, but quiet. Another storm system will make a move into lower Michigan from the southwest Thursday. For right now it looks like the southern parts of the area will get more rain. The northern parts may end up with a rain/snow mix. The track isn't set in stone quite yet, so we'll be keeping an eye on it on ABC12 News. - JR