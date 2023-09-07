Scattered showers will carry into the afternoon

On the backside of a low pressure system we'll see plenty of clouds and scattered rain showers today. It'll be cooler but still muggy. Tomorrow into the weekend we'll be drier and feel much more comfortable as humidity levels lower thanks to high pressure moving in.
Today's highs will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Skies look to remain overcast with scattered rain showers into the afternoon. Winds today will shift to the NW at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds stay northerly as temps fall to the low 50s further north to near 60 southward. Skies will stay cloudy.
Friday clouds decrease from north to south. It'll be chilly with highs only in the low to mid 60s! Winds will be out of the NNW around 10mph.
The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the low 70s.