Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Scattered Showers will Continue Through the Night

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Some much-needed rain came courtesy of some strong thunderstorms Sunday, and continued on through our Monday in the form of scattered, lighter showers.  Many parts of Mid-Michigan have picked up more than a half-inch of rainfall since the it began, while others of us are working on an inch or so.  Occasional showers will continue overnight.

Scattered, generally light, showers should come to an end by around midday Tuesday.  After that, the trend will be for our skies to brighten up through the afternoon.  Temperatures early Tuesday morning will surround the 60-degree mark, while highs for the afternoon will be mainly in the 70s.  Our "normal" high is now 81-degrees.

Highs will be back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, with mainly dry weather expected.  A few random sprinkles may pop up, but nothing of significance.  I think we'll have a better chance of seeing some showers on Friday and again late Saturday.  Having said that, neither of those days will be a washout.  We'll have a look at temperatures through the holiday weekend on ABC12 News.   - JR

