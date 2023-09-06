Scattered Showers will Continue Through Thursday

Wednesday was another humid, sticky day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures, however, were quite a bit lower than the previous days due to extensive cloud cover. A couple of waves of showers and thundershowers moved across lower Michigan during the day and evening, and more showers are likely through the night as lows hold in the 60s.
You'll want to keep your umbrella handy Thursday. Occasional, generally light, showers will continue through the day. With the showers and clouds, and with winds shifting in from the northwest during the afternoon, temperatures for the day won't move very much. Highs will stay in the 60s in many areas. A few spots will sneak into the 70s.
We may have a few sprinkles lingering Friday morning too. Regardless, the trends for the day will be for us to dry out, and for the clouds to start to move out. This should lead us back into some sunshine for the weekend. Highs Friday will surround 70, while readings will move back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We'll look at our rain chances for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR