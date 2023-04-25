 Skip to main content
Scattered snow and rain today

Our cool stretch of weather continues with highs today only in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds today will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph. We'll see some sun, especially this morning, before seeing more clouds for the afternoon. You may see some scattered light snow this morning; this changes to spotty rain chances as temps warm into the afternoon hours.
 
Tonight we're dry with skies staying partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s, so there's potential for patchy frost. Tonight's winds will be light and northerly.
 
Tomorrow will be drier for most with a bit more sunshine. Closer to Lake Huron you'll have the chance to run into a light rain shower. Highs tomorrow are only in the mid and upper 40s, but we're back near 60 Thursday!

