September 19th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and cold front are working across the state this morning, giving us scattered showers and storms and cloud cover. High pressure moves in behind the front, clearing our skies and giving us lighter winds tonight.
A stronger cold front coming through mid-week will bring more rain chances and turn us much cooler to end the week.
Highs today will be near 80 with more afternoon sunshine. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-15mph, helping to lower humidity levels throughout the day.
Tonight skies will be mainly clear with lows in the mid 50s. We’ll have a light wind out of the W before it shifts to the SW into Tuesday.
Tomorrow we’ll add some later-day clouds with highs once again around 80 degrees. We could see a spotty shower or two in the afternoon/evening, but the better chance for rain will be overnight and into Wednesday.
Wednesday’s highs will be around 80 before on Thursday we top out near 60!