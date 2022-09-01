 Skip to main content
September 1st, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

A warm front moving across the state today will shift our winds to the SW. High pressure to the NE to will keep us under sunny skies in the meantime before seeing an increase in temps tomorrow and Saturday.

Today will be beautiful with afternoon highs into the low 80s and sunshine! We’ll have a SW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight skies stay mainly clear to partly cloudy with a light south breeze. Lows will only be in the mid 60s.

We then turn warmer for tomorrow and Saturday. Even with adding in some clouds, highs reach the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. You might catch a stray shower tomorrow but the better chance for rain holds off until Saturday when the cold front moves through.

Temps will cool to the mid and upper 70s for Sunday.

