September 20th, 2022 Morning Weather

As our next low pressure system moves in, the warm front coming through first will bring scattered showers and storms today, keeping us warm, before the cold front fires up more rain tomorrow morning before cooling us off.
Highs today will be near 80 with a SW wind at 5-10mph. After starting with lots of sun we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop. We’ll then have a break overnight before seeing another round of rain and storms move through early tomorrow morning. A few storms today and tomorrow may be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail.
Tonight temps only drop to the mid 60s before we’re back to the mid 70s to around 80 for Wednesday.
Winds shifting from the SW to NW Wednesday will help to bring in cooler air starting Thursday. Highs on Thursday will only be near 60.