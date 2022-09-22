September 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

A trough moving through the Lower Peninsula will keep our NW winds up at a good clip, keeping cooler air in place and giving us a few showers. High pressure moving in to end the day will lighten our winds, clear our skies, and give us more sun tomorrow.
Most neighborhoods will struggle to hit 60 this afternoon! Normal high is 71, so this is a little chilly. We'll see some sun and some clouds with spotty showers possible into the early afternoon. NW winds will be up at 15-20mph, gusting into the 30s at times.
Winds start to lighten this evening as skies start to clear. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s closer to Lake Huron to the mid 30s inland! We could see some patchy frost further north and inland, so cover your plants just in case!
NW winds stay around 5mph tomorrow. We'll see lots of sun early on with highs into the low 60s.
Clouds increase to end the day tomorrow ahead of our next system which keeps us cloudy this weekend and brings rain back to the forecast.