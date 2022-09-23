September 23rd, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the south is giving us sunny skies with a light NW wind today. As a low pressure system approaches clouds increase tonight ahead of rain chances this weekend.
Highs today will be in the low 60s with lots of sun! Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.
Tonight clouds increase with light and variable winds. Lows will be in the mid and upper 40s, so not as cold as how we started off our Friday morning.
Tomorrow and Sunday temps will reach the low to mid 60s, if that. We'll be mainly overcast with scattered showers starting tomorrow morning and carrying into next week.