...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

September 26th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

A low pressure system plus some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere will keep scattered showers in the forecast through the day today into tomorrow. We'll be breezy and cool before warming up to end the week.

Highs this afternoon should be near 70 and instead we'll be topping out in the mid 50s! It'll be cloudy with scattered showers all day long. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out but nothing severe is expected. Winds will be up at 10-20mph, gusting into the 20s, shifting from the W to NW.

Tonight winds stay out of the NW, dropping down to 10-20mph. Skies will stay cloudy and we keep spotty showers across the area. Temps will be near 50 degrees.

Tomorrow we'll see more scattered rain with highs only in the low 50s! Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Showers end Wednesday as we see a little sun to end the day. We'll have more sun to end the week with highs by the weekend back to around 70!

