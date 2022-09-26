September 26th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system plus some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere will keep scattered showers in the forecast through the day today into tomorrow. We'll be breezy and cool before warming up to end the week.
Highs this afternoon should be near 70 and instead we'll be topping out in the mid 50s! It'll be cloudy with scattered showers all day long. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out but nothing severe is expected. Winds will be up at 10-20mph, gusting into the 20s, shifting from the W to NW.
Tonight winds stay out of the NW, dropping down to 10-20mph. Skies will stay cloudy and we keep spotty showers across the area. Temps will be near 50 degrees.
Tomorrow we'll see more scattered rain with highs only in the low 50s! Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Showers end Wednesday as we see a little sun to end the day. We'll have more sun to end the week with highs by the weekend back to around 70!