September 27th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and cold front moving through the region will keep clouds in place today, along with giving us the chance for rain. High pressure moving in tomorrow will help to dry us out and give us more sun to end the week.
Highs today will only make it to the low to mid 50s! Add to that a brisk NW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, cloudy skies, and scattered rain - it's not the prettiest day.
Tonight temps fall to the mid and upper 40s with mainly overcast conditions. Winds will shift to the N at 10-15mph, causing lake effect rain showers to develop.
The closer you are to Lake Huron the more clouds you'll see and the better chance you have at seeing rain into the first part of Wednesday. Further west clouds will start to break up. Afternoon highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 50s.
We're back to sunshine and low 60s Thursday, then near 70 to end the week!