September 28th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a cold front, northerly winds at 10-15mph will keep clouds and scattered lake effect rain in the forecast for those closer to Lake Huron today. Further west we'll see a little sun break through the clouds. High pressure moving in tonight clears our skies and lightens our winds as temps drop off.
Today's highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Closer to the 127 corridor we'll see a little sun, while in the thumb, I-69 corridor, near the lake north of the bay we'll see more clouds and the chance for spotty showers.
Tonight skies clear out and winds turn light and variable. Temperatures will drop off with most ending up in the 30s. Further north and inland we could see some 20s! Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect for most in Mid-Michigan tonight, so make sure to protect your plants.
Tomorrow we'll see sun all day long with highs near 60 degrees. Winds will stay light. We'll see more mid to upper 60s into the weekend, staying dry.