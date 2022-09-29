September 29th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure over the Lower Peninsula will keep our winds light and variable and give us lots of sun!
After a cooler start to the morning, today's highs will be around 60 degrees with sunshine!
Tonight skies will stay mainly clear with lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.
Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with light winds. We'll see temps make it to the mid 60s, then the upper 60s for Saturday.
This weekend we'll see more of a mix of sun and clouds with highs on Sunday closer to 60 degrees.