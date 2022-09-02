September 2nd, 2022 Morning Weather

Underneath a warm front we’re seeing warm temps and a bit of mugginess today! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the SSW at around 5-15mph. A pop up shower can’t be ruled out, especially around the bay region, but it’s more likely that you’ll stay dry than see any rain.
Tonight some clouds stick around with lows only falling to the mid and upper 60s. We’ll have winds out of the S at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow a cold front moves through, along with a low pressure system riding along it. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the area in the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s with a winds shifting from the SW to N at 5-10mph.
On the backside of the cold front we’re cooler Sunday with highs in the mid 70s Sunday! A stray shower is possible Sunday but we’ll also see some sunshine.
Monday, Labor Day, will be dry with a mostly sunny afternoon and highs near 80 degrees.