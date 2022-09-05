September 5th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system tracking along a stationary front in the Ohio Valley will keep us under plenty of clouds throughout the day today. The best chance of seeing some sun will be north of the bay as high pressure moves in toward Lake Superior. Tonight into tomorrow as this low pressure system moves out and a second high pressure system moves in over Wisconsin, skies will start to clear out a bit and we’ll get in on more sun for the mid-week.
We have fog and drizzle to start off the morning with visibility falling to around a mile at times. Many have the day off, but if you do have to be out on the roads you may want to give yourself a little extra time.
Highs today will be cooler – only into the lower 70s for most. A NE wind at 5-15 mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the upper 60s! We’ll see lots of clouds with the chance of an isolated shower as well.
Tonight’s temps fall to the mid and upper 50s with a light wind out of the NE. Skies turn partly cloudy.
This gives way to more sun tomorrow with NE winds at 5-10mph. It’ll be a little warmer for Tuesday – low to mid 70s near Lake Huron and mid to upper 70s inland. After a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow we’ll turn mostly sunny for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as temps return to the 80s!