September 6th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure moving in will help to clear out more of our clouds, giving us some sun throughout the afternoon and evening today. We’ll see more sun to end the week before rain chances arrive this weekend.
Temperatures will still be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland. A NE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and evening before turning mainly clear tonight and falling to the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 with sunny skies throughout the day! We’ll continue to have lots of sun Thursday and Friday but turn warmer – highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Our next chance of rain develops Saturday and continues Sunday.