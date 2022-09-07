September 7th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the south will help to keep us under sunny skies while a warm front to the north will help to warm us up into the weekend.
Afternoon temps today will reach into the mid 70s to near 80 with a N wind at 5-10mph. We'll see a few clouds.
Skies will be mainly clear tonight with patchy fog across the area. Lows will be in the low 50s with a few upper 40s possible. Winds will be light and variable.
Tomorrow's highs will be into the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine before we stay sunny Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
Clouds increase on Saturday with our next chance of rain moving in Sunday.