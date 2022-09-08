September 8th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the south and a warm front to the north will help to keep us sunny and warm today and tomorrow before an approaching cold front brings clouds and rain into next week.
Afternoon temps today will be near 80 degrees! We’ll see low humidity levels, light and variable winds, and full sunshine – what a great day to be outdoors!
Tonight skies will stay clear with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will stay light before picking up a bit out of the S tomorrow.
We’ll have more sun for Friday and be a little warmer with highs into the mid 80s!
Mid 80s stay with us for Saturday but we’ll see more clouds move in. This will be ahead of our next cold front which brings rain showers to the area into next week.