September 9th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the east will keep us dry with sunshine today, but as a cold front moves in tomorrow into next week we’ll see more clouds and rain showers in the forecast.
Today’s highs will be a little above normal, into the mid 80s, with a S wind at 5-10mph. Normal high is 76. We’ll stay sunny all day long with temps in the mid 70s into the evening hours.
Tonight some clouds will start to move in with winds staying light and southerly. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.
Saturday’s highs will return to the mid 80s with increasing clouds. We’ll see spotty showers develop in the afternoon and evening.
Showers look likely for Sunday and Monday, and scattered rain lingers into Tuesday. Highs on Sunday will be near 80, but closer to 70 on Monday and Tuesday!