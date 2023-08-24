Severe Storms Possible This Evening

*** ALERT DAY THIS EVENING ***
Waves of rain and thunderstorms have worked across Mid-Michigan during the last day or so, and we'll have another one that will hit us pretty hard this evening. Damaging, gusty winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled-out either. The southern half of the ABC12 viewing area will have the best chance of seeing the rough weather. We will we following the severe threat all evening long on ABC12.
As a cold front moves off to our south overnight, winds will shift in from the north. This is going to usher mild air into the state for the next few days. Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s. With partly sunny skies for the day, highs will be in the upper 70s for the most part, which is right where we should be.
The weekend will be a quiet one. We'll have partly sunny skies and northerly winds Saturday. Sunday's skies will be brighter as light northeasterly winds prevail for the day. High temperatures for the weekend will range from the lower, to middle 70s. Temperatures should stay comfortable for much of next week too. - JR