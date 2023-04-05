Severe storms possible today

A low pressure system moving through the region will bring in warmth, windy conditions, and the potential for strong storms before cooling us down into tomorrow.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the day and into the evening today. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Gusty winds will be our main threat. We look to see more widespread storms during the morning through the afternoon, but a line of storms may form with the cold front moving through this evening. This front will also have gusty winds associated with it.
Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts today. Remember to be inside and take shelter in a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning. Go to your basement or an inner room of your house, usually a bathroom or closet.
It'll be warm and windy today with SSW winds at 20-25mph, gusting to 40mph, helping to boost temperatures into the mid 60s to low 70s.
Winds shift to the W tonight on the backside of the cold front, staying up at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph. Overnight temps will be in the mid to upper 30s as clouds move out.
Tomorrow will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the W at 15-25mph, gusting into the mid 30s, before turning lighter Thursday evening.
We'll see more sun and warm back up into the end of the week.