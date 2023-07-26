Severe storms possible today

Wednesday has been designated as a StormTracker 12 Alert Day for the chance of severe storms.
Spend the morning making sure all of your devices are charged, getting the longer walk in with the dog or taking the kids outside to play, and if you can, park the car in the garage or under the carport.
We have the potential for strong storms this afternoon and evening with damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain/localized flooding all possible. Make sure to have a way to get alerts, particularly if you'll be outdoors.
After starting the early morning with some fog, sunshine will help to burn it off. Some clouds will mix in toward lunchtime.
It'll be warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Steady winds will be out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Showers and storms look to develop in the early afternoon with 2pm to 10pm our main time frame for potentially severe thunderstorms.
We're dry by midnight with overnight lows only in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Tomorrow will be hot, humid, and sunny with highs near 90! Steamy weather continues for Friday with the chance of rain returning.
Stay safe today and we'll keep you updated on-air and online!